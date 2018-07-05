Police station may be remodelled

Government taking the cheap option by not giving police a new headquarters, says MP.

Government taking the cheap option by not giving police a new headquarters, says MP.

QUEENSLAND Police Service is assessing facilities at Clermont Police Station following calls for a new station by Member for Burdekin Dale Last.

While Mr Last called for a new station, the government will instead look at remodelling a disused barracks at the rear of the station as an interim measure.

"I really hope I am wrong but it looks like the government is taking the cheap option here,” he said.

"The current station is almost 80 years old and was never designed for the number of officers based in Clermont.

"As long as the police officers and admin officer have the facilities they need, I will be happy. We certainly appreciate the Queensland Police Service are looking at doing some remodelling in the short term however it doesn't change the fact that Clermont needs a new police facility.”

Mr Last said he wanted to ensure all emergency services had the appropriate resources, support and adequate facilities.

"Police in smaller centres have their work cut out for them and I will be taking a keen interest in this project to ensure it meets both police and community expectations,” he said.

"I will wait and see what the remodelling entails and then continue my fight to have a new police facility put on the priority capital works list for Clermont.”

Acting Officer in Charge of Clermont Police Station Mark Whittaker said "the current station is in very good structural condition and continues to provide a suitable base for Clermont police to provide an excellent service to the community”.

"An assessment of the current internal layout to identify opportunities to increase office space is currently under way, which includes remodelling the disused single officer barracks,” Sergeant Whittaker said.

He said it was believed remodelling would create sufficient space without the need for a new station.