Police to step up COVID-19 enforcement measures in CQ

ENFORCEMENT measures will ramp up for people disregarding isolation laws as communities work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) said community members can expect to see an increase in police ensuring compliance of public health directions and taking enforcement action against those ignoring the laws.

Officers have the power to issue on the spot fines for anyone who does not comply with the directions.

Public health directions have been put in place to keep everyone in our community safe, especially those most vulnerable.

While police have been taking a considered and educational approach in undertaking compliance checks over several weeks, officers will be stepping up enforcement action for those blatantly disregarding directions.

People who are deliberately flouting self-isolation directions, holding unlawful mass gatherings or conducting non-essential business not in compliance with directions may face on the spot fines or stronger penalties.

We are urging everyone to follow the public health directions, employ social distancing practices and avoid unnecessary travel so we can limit the spread of coronavirus.

Since Monday, police have conducted more than 2,023 non-essential business compliance checks across Queensland.

If a person does not comply with the quarantine directions, penalties of up to $13,345 for individuals and $66,672.50 for corporations may apply.

Officers can also issue on the spot fines of $1334.50 for individuals and $6,672.50 for corporations which fail to abide by the health directions.

If a member of the public has concerns for their health or the health of another, they should contact their doctor or 13 HEALTH.

If a member of the public is aware of a potential breach of self-isolation, or business not complying with the new directions they can report through the Policelink App or contact Policelink 131 444 for more important matters.