Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Police suspect children deliberately lit two CQ fires

Kristen Booth
14th Jul 2020 8:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUTHORITIES suspect two separate grass fires at Emerald at the weekend were deliberately lit by children.

Emerald Fire Service Acting Area Commander Clive Weeks said crews were called to two fires within an hour of each other near Amber St, Emerald.

Fire crews were called to the first incident about 3.20pm on Sunday, July 12. They had it under control quickly and left the site about 3.40pm.

Mr Weeks said they received another call about 4.20pm about a fire at the same location.

While there is always the possibility of the initial fire reigniting, Mr Weeks said that likely wasn’t the case, “it was definitely a separate fire”.

He said they weren’t major fires and were burning in the parkland along the river.

“They weren’t too big but the potential is always there for it to get bigger,” he said.

“But (crews) were able to keep them under control.”

Police say there was no damage to any nearby properties although they are investigating the causes, with the possibility of both fires being deliberately started by children in the area.

clive weeks deliberately lit fires emerald fires emerald fire station emerald police
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Feral pigs: New quad bike safety laws impede hunt

        premium_icon Feral pigs: New quad bike safety laws impede hunt

        Rural PHOTO: Fears feral pig numbers could grow under new laws + HARRY BRUCE’S view

        Tools, generator stolen from vehicles at Emerald

        premium_icon Tools, generator stolen from vehicles at Emerald

        News Police are investigating two separate incidents around the same area.

        Young driver allegedly more than three times legal limit

        premium_icon Young driver allegedly more than three times legal limit

        News The 23-year-old Central Queensland driver was allegedly drink driving at the mining...

        KNIFE ATTACK: CQ girl allegedly stabs woman in neck

        premium_icon KNIFE ATTACK: CQ girl allegedly stabs woman in neck

        News Police are investigating after a woman sustained a stab wound to the neck last...