Police swarm film studio over armed man

by Phoebe Loomes
19th Oct 2020 6:15 PM

 

Police have swarmed the studios of Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles after reports of a man in the area armed with a knife.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division said residents should avoid the area due to "police activity" in a statement. The division said it would provide more information as it became available.

NBC confirmed a "police shooting" had occurred at Paramount Studios on Sunday night, according to the LAPD. The reason for the shooting was not clear, according to the report. It's not clear if anyone was shot during the gunfire.

Police descended on the area after a man being pursued in connection with a sexual assault case barricaded himself in one of the buildings on the Paramount Pictures lots on Sunday night, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Police blocked off the studio after a suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside the lot. Picture: ABC7
Police blocked off the studio after a suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside the lot. Picture: ABC7

The man had become "uncooperative" before locking himself in one of the buildings, police officials said.

He had been under surveillance by police investigators who had tried to arrest him in Los Angeles, said Fullerton Police Corporal Billy Phu. The man entered the studio lot about 10pm, local time.

Officer C Nguyen said the man had reportedly been carrying a knife. The incident drew a large police response.

Reporters shared vision of police helicopters circling the area, and a large police presence in the area.

NBC reports police are searching for at least one suspect.

Originally published as Police swarm film studio after 'shooting'

