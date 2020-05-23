Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police investigations are underway following the discovery of a body near a tennis complex.
Police investigations are underway following the discovery of a body near a tennis complex.
Crime

Police swarm on tennis courts after body found

by Kara Sonter
23rd May 2020 10:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE investigations are underway next to a tennis complex this morning following the discovery of a body.

The investigation is underway next to the tennis courts on Boundary St, Redland Bay.

It is believed police have been there from at least 8.30am.

It is believed the death was not suspicious however police investigations are continuing.

The area is close to a popular walking route for locals and backs onto a nearby creek.

Originally published as Police swarm on tennis courts after body found

body police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        TV Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies, Chernobyl - The world’s most binge-worthy shows are now available on a brand new super cheap streaming platform in Australia.

        Aged care centre is maintaining COVID-19 restrictions

        premium_icon Aged care centre is maintaining COVID-19 restrictions

        News Strict measures have been implemented to protect elderly residents during social...

        Road and rail upgrades to benefit industry

        premium_icon Road and rail upgrades to benefit industry

        News All businesses using freight services are encouraged to have their say in the...

        BIG N’ BOOZY: CQ Police detail illegal bush party

        premium_icon BIG N’ BOOZY: CQ Police detail illegal bush party

        Information Police believe revellers travelled hundreds of kilometres for the camp out at Five...