Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has presented to police after an incident in Cairns this evening. Pics Bill Hearne
A man has presented to police after an incident in Cairns this evening. Pics Bill Hearne
News

Police swoop in neighbourhood drama

by Jack Lawrie
30th Apr 2020 7:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE were tonight talking to a man after a dramatic incident in a Cairns suburb earlier this evening.

Social media exploded with reports of officers rushing to the scene in Redlynch.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed that the incident was reported at Currunda Close at 7.25pm.

About an hour later, police reported that the scene had been cleared.

"The person involved came out into the front yard and presented to police," the spokesman said.

"They were carrying no weapons."

The police spokesman said it had been reported as a domestic violence incident.

Originally published as Police swoop in Cairns neighbourhood drama

More Stories

drama incident neighbourhood police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sports clubs keep working despite uncertainty

        premium_icon Sports clubs keep working despite uncertainty

        News Planning and management continues at most clubs, even if their season has been postponed.

        CQ doctors and MPs back coronavirus app

        premium_icon CQ doctors and MPs back coronavirus app

        News ‘COVIDSafe’ is meant to reinforce the tracking of person-to-person virus spread.

        CQ tourism industry needs lifeline, MP says

        premium_icon CQ tourism industry needs lifeline, MP says

        News Lachlan Millar says a management plan is needed if tourism is to survive.

        Jobs boost: Three major Mackay road projects fast-tracked

        premium_icon Jobs boost: Three major Mackay road projects fast-tracked

        Politics The move comes after an agreement was struck between the Australian and Queensland...