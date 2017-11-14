Police tips for schoolies

TIME TO CELEBRATE: Queensland teens are excited and ready to party ahead of Schoolies Week, which launches on Saturday, November 18.

SCHOOLIES is a week of celebration and Emerald police have offered graduates their top tips to ensuring they have a great, safe time.

Whether you plan to party locally, or head down to the Gold Coast, Sergeant Bruce Pratt said it was important for teens to stick together with their friends and never leave their open drinks unattended.

"Always buy your own drink and make sure the person at the bar or yourself opens the drink so there is no chance of anyone spiking the beverage,” Sgt Pratt said.

"It is always best, if you are going out in a group of people, if one person stays reasonably sober or doesn't drink at all to look after the others for their own safety.

"Schoolies is a week that is there to be enjoyed and obviously there are those out there who want to spoil it for everyone, but just keep in your groups and make sure you look after your mates.”

Sgt Pratt said parents also needed to be just as responsible as their children during the celebrations.

"Just keep phone numbers of the kids, the accommodation of where they are staying and phone numbers of their friends, that way if you can't get hold of them you are able to contact a friend,” he said.

"If the Schoolies party is hosted at a local address with supervising adults present, anyone who attempts to drive under the influence and the use of drugs can be prevented.

"If they are drinking responsibly they shouldn't be having any problems.”

Snr Sgt Peter McFarlane said one of the biggest things young school leavers needed to do ahead of Schoolies was to plan their trip, because they were not used to driving long distances.

"They need to understand that it is a 10-plus hour long trip from Emerald to Brisbane and they need to make the appropriate amount of stops to rest and share the driving so they do not suffer from fatigue, the number one killer,” Snr Sgt McFarlane said.