Police to investigate busted NRL stars Mitchell, Addo-Carr

Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell flouting social distancing rules during a trip to Taree.

The Police and the NRL will investigate Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell after the duo appeared to ignore social distancing rules during a trip to the NSW mid-north coast.

On the weekend a number of photographs were posted to Instagram by Addo-Carr and the group of 12 men showing the Storm and Souths stars posing by a camp fire, riding motorbikes and shooting at Mitchell's farm near Taree.

It comes as the NRL introduced strict new biosecurity measures at the 16 clubs in a bid to get the competition restarted by May 28.

The Daily Telegraph, who first reported the actions of Addo-Carr and Mitchell, sent a copy of the photo to ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys on Sunday night.

V'landys declined to comment until he had all the details which he will ask the clubs for on Monday.

Under NSW guidelines, people can only leave the house for work, essential shopping, personal exercise, medical appointments and compassionate visits.

"The matter will be investigated. What action is taken will fall out of that investigation," Deputy Commissioner Dave Hudson said.

"I have spoken this morning to the regional commander at northern. "He will make himself aware of what's on the back page of the paper and make some inquiries.

"Police haven't been backward at all in taking complaints, making investigations and taking the appropriate action."

In another photo posted by Addo-Carr where they were riding on the beach at South West Rocks, Mitchell commented: "Teach yas how to ride cuz @joshaddocarr".

NRL Clubs face fines and the possibility of losing competition points if players break the COVID-19 rules.

Speaking on Big Sports Breakfast, the Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield said the player face possible suspension for the breach.

"We've still got selfish people like footballers camping while everyone else is in lockdown," he said.

"It's disappointing more than anything else that everyone else is facing sacrifices.

"There are so many jobs on the line - the whole competition depends on these players dodging coronavirus and staying fit and healthy."

Rugby League great Laurie Daley said if it was found that the players flouted lockdown rules, it would be a blow to the game's bid to restart.

"It's one thing to be able to put these things in place but people need to follow them," he said.

Foxsports.com.au reached out to both the Storm and the Rabbitohs for comment.

The Storm directed us to comments made by Melbourne CEO Dave Donaghy in The Daily Telegraph.

"I wasn't aware of this photo," Donaghy said.

""I've not spoken to Josh for a while. I can't provide any context to it.

"Our players have been absent from the club since the season was suspended late last month, but when they are back on deck for the recommencement of the season they'll be fully briefed regarding the protocols being implemented by the NRL and clubs."

Originally published as Police to investigate as Latrell and Addo-Carr busted breaking strict lockdown rules