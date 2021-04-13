Menu
A LifeFlight Helicopter. LifeFlight Generic
A LifeFlight Helicopter. LifeFlight Generic
Breaking

Rescue chopper on scene after serious head-on collision

Eden Boyd
13th Apr 2021 7:45 AM | Updated: 8:14 AM
UPDATE 8.15AM: 

Two passengers have been rushed to hospital in serious conditions while a man is expected to be flown to hospital after a serious head-on smash at Glenview.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two patients, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s, were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The woman had suffered a significant leg injury while the man was complaining of chest and back pain. 

The rescue helicopter was called to the scene and the spokeswoman said a man would be flown to hospital. 

It was unclear which hospital at this time. 

It's understood the man is in a critical condition. 

More to come.

UPDATE 7.45AM:

Firefighters have used the jaws of life to cut two passengers free from a vehicle after they were involved in a head-on crash at Glenview.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the two passengers were initially trapped and crews used the cutting equipment to remove them after the smash.

The passengers were being treated by paramedics on scene while a third passenger was out of their vehicle and walking around.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one of the patients was a woman in her 20s and she had suffered a significant leg injury.

No patient details were available for the two other passengers.

The spokeswoman said initial reports suggested both of the trapped passengers were in serious conditions.

A rescue helicopter was on standby but had not yet been called to the crash.

Emergency crews remain on scene and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

More to come.

EARLIER:

Emergency services have rushed to a head-on collision just off a busy Sunshine Coast road.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a two-vehicle crash had been reported on Connection Road just before Steve Irwin Way at Glenview about 6.35am on Tuesday.

Three patients were being assessed by paramedics and the spokeswoman said at least one passenger had serious injuries.

Connection Road is closed to all traffic and vehicles on Stevens Road and Mooloolah Road are being turned around by police.

The spokeswoman said the road was expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More to come.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

