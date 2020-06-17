Menu
Crime

Police uncover wanted man smuggled in a car boot

Michael Nolan
by
17th Jun 2020 7:43 AM | Updated: 11:24 AM
POLICE stationed on the New South Wales border often find drugs and other contraband secreted in cars crossing into Queensland.

Rarely do they find a vehicle smuggling a person.

But this is what happened when Texas police intercepted a NSW woman on the Texas Inglewood Rd, on June 15.

Hiding in her car's boot was a 40-year-old man wanted on a return-to-prison warrant for a parole breach.

"They were Intercepted at the border crossing," Texas Sergeant Greg Finucane said.

"Police suspected there as something else in the vehicle, they did a search found the man.

 "He was cooperative with police."

The man was transported to the Toowoomba watch house where he waits to be carted back to jail.

Police also found a small amount of methamphetamine.

The 33-year-old woman will appear in the Inglewood Magistrates Court on September 3, charged with drug possession.

She also received an infringement notice for having an unrestrained passenger.

Toowoomba Chronicle

