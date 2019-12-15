Police urge drivers to stay alert after fatal traffic crash

The scene where a 17-year-old boy has been killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.

A 15-YEAR-old girl remains in critical condition following a single vehicle crash at Blackwater that killed a 17-year-old boy.

Members of the public located the vehicle that crashed at Columba Access Road about 11.15pm on December 12.

Officer in Charge of Blackwater Police Station Sergeant Rob Smith said the 15-year-old girl was allegedly the driver of the vehicle.

She has been taken to Brisbane Children’s Hospital where she continues to fight for her life.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen from an address at Railway Street, Blackwater between 5pm and 11.10pm on December 12.

Blackwater police and Forensic Crash Investigation officers will continue to investigate and have asked for anyone with dashcam footage or any further information to contact Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, quoting reference number QP1902479201.

“Unfortunately some motorists put themselves and other motorists at risk by disobeying road rules,” Sgt Smith said.

“This behaviour, particularly committing an offence against one or more of the Fatal Five can dramatically increase the chances of a serious or fatal traffic crash occurring.

“We plead with everyone to obey the road rules as one traffic crash is one too many.”

BOYS IN BLUE: Blackwater police officer-in-charge Sergeant Rob Smith with Constable Andre Garbellotto and Constable Sean Mildred.

In an attempt to prevent more fatalities on the roads over Christmas, Blackwater Police will be joining officers throughout the State by participating in Operation Romeo Sleigh until January 31.

The operation involves an increased police presence on roads to target Fatal Five offences, including speeding, drink or drug driving, driving while fatigued, failing to wear seatbelts and driving while distracted or inattention.

“We all know that mistakes can happen and for this reason it is so important to be paying attention while driving, riding, running and walking on or near roadways,” Sgt Smith said.

“Please remember to always stay alert and think about what steps you could take to avoid an incident if you or another road user makes a mistake.”

He said the Christmas and New Year period is generally a time where there is an increase in traffic on roads and urges drivers to plan ahead and take regular breaks.

“Policing is a partnership with the community and we ask for your help in spreading the road safety message with your friends and family and also doing what you can to increase safety on our roads,” Sgt Smith said.

“By working together hopefully we can prevent further road trauma.”