Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Police warning as siege unfolds at private property

by Elise Williams
12th Apr 2021 12:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Specialist police are responding to a siege situation in the Redlands area, as officers urge the community to avoid the area.

Police negotiators are on the scene of Finucane Rd in Capalaba, near Abelia St following reports of an ongoing mental health incident.

It's understood a man is inside a private home.

He is believed to be on his own and unarmed.

In a statement, police confirmed traffic has been redirected as the public are asked to stay clear of the area if possible.

"Police are currently responding to an incident on Finucane Road near Abelia Street. Traffic is being diverted and members of the public are asked to avoid the area," the statement said.

There is no immediate risk to the community.

Two fire fighting crews remain on standby at the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman was unable to provide details on why the crews were called, however said they arrived at the scene about 9.50am.

Originally published as Police warning as siege unfolds at private property

More Stories

brisbane editors picks siege

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GPC CEO recruitment, corruption raised in parliament

        Premium Content GPC CEO recruitment, corruption raised in parliament

        News Queensland Government grilled over Gladstone Ports Corp CEO recruitment and queried referral of the process to the CCC.

        Hospital death: Coroner finds ‘inadvertent human error’

        Premium Content Hospital death: Coroner finds ‘inadvertent human error’

        Health A Glenella grandmother died following an anaesthesia overdose during a routine...

        Minister refuses to say when he will release SES report

        Premium Content Minister refuses to say when he will release SES report

        Council News ‘That would suggest there are things in the report that the government does not...

        Jab now a sore point for a PM under fire

        Premium Content Jab now a sore point for a PM under fire

        Health The Prime Minister has been forced to defend the slow vax rollout