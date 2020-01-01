Menu
Police attended a grass fire at a Dysart residence in December.
Police were called to a backyard fire at Dysart

Kristen Booth
1st Jan 2020 9:00 AM

A DYSART man has allegedly started a grass fire while a local fire ban was in place.

Police officers arrived at a Dysart residence where about 8-10sqm of the backyard was burning and a resident was trying to extinguish it with a garden hose.

Officers extinguished a small fire that had also spread under the fence, destroying the neighbour’s grass, Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said.

Firefighters, who were battling a large 60-80 acre bush fire at the outskirts of Dysart, were forced to divert resources to attend the incident about 3pm on December 19.

A 56-year-old man has been issued with a Notice to Appear before the Mackay Magistrates Court on January 14 for contravening the local fire ban.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has extended the local fire ban for Whitsunday, Isaac, Central Highlands, Woorabinda, Banana, Gladstone, Livingstone and Rockhampton Local Government Areas.

The local fire ban will remain in place until 11.59pm on Friday, January 3.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

