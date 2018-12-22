Menu
Login
A policeman has been taken to hospital with an injured leg following an incident at Yarrabilba.
A policeman has been taken to hospital with an injured leg following an incident at Yarrabilba.
Crime

Policeman hurt after trying to stop car

by Cloe Read
22nd Dec 2018 8:09 AM

A policeman has been taken to hospital and at least one shot has been fired following an incident south of Brisbane overnight.

Police say the officer was responding to reports of hooning on Yarrabilba Dr, at Yarrabilba in Logan, about 2.40am and intercepted a vehicle.

When the officer got out of his car, police say he was hit by a car driven by an offender.

The officer fired his firearm, but police could not confirm how many shots were fired.

The driver of the car fled and was found later by police and taken into custody.

A second person, a passenger in the car, fled the scene and is yet to be located.

The policeman was taken to hospital with reports of soft tissue damage to his leg.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the Ethical Standards Command is investigating.

editors picks fail to stop gun injury police shots fired

Top Stories

    'Tis the season to give

    'Tis the season to give

    News A long-time Emerald resident has helped spread the festive cheer this Christmas.

    The spirit of Christmas

    The spirit of Christmas

    News The festive lights legacy shines on.

    Gemfields icon farewelled

    Gemfields icon farewelled

    News Community loses its brightest gem.

    Lucky locals reel in a great festive catch

    Lucky locals reel in a great festive catch

    News CQ News announce the winners of their Christmas competition.

    Local Partners