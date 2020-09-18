Menu
Harry Bruce's cartoon.
Politics

Poll closing soon: Projects you want our pollies to deliver

Melanie Whiting
melanie.whiting@news.com.au
18th Sep 2020 1:30 PM | Updated: 1:49 PM

THERE are just days left to have your say on the projects that will shape this region's future.

As part of the Daily Mercury's state election coverage this year, we wanted to let you, the people, have your say on what state issues you think our local pollies should be fighting for.

After all, they are the people we choose to represent us, vote on issues that affect us and decide the laws that govern us.

Last month, we published the results of a poll that asked our readers to have their say on the state election issues they thought our local pollies should be fighting for.

More than 400 people across the Mackay, Whitsunday, Mirani and Burdekin electorates had their say.

The results showed COVID-19 recovery for small businesses, job creation and crime prevention received the highest number of votes.

This was followed by roads and transport, support for coal and renewable jobs, healthcare and child safety and domestic violence prevention.

Reader poll

What are the top projects/initiatives you want politicians to deliver for your region?

View Results

The Daily Mercury is following this up with another survey asking people to vote from a shortlist of key projects and initiatives to help us find out what things our politicians and candidates should be putting in the spotlight.

These projects all focus on one or more of the election issues chosen by our readers.

The shortlist of projects and initiatives were submitted by key stakeholders from across the Mackay, Whitsunday, Burdekin and Mirani electorates.

So far, the most popular choices as voted by you include: Pioneer Valley Mountain Bike Trail, Mackay Waterfront development and a dedicated palliative care unit in Mackay.

But this could all change by the time voting ends midnight this Sunday.

The most popular projects from this follow-up survey will inform the Daily Mercury's state election campaign in the lead up to the October 31 polling day.

Happy voting!

