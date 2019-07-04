Menu
ON THE BREAK: Charmaine Lowther and Caitlin Doyle head to the area for a quick goal. Sam Van Der Stoep
Sport

Polocrosse carnival's a hoot

Aaron Goodwin
by
4th Jul 2019 2:38 PM

WOW what a great carnival we had on the June 29-30 down at Bridgeman Park Capella.

Although this carnival was smaller in team numbers compared to previous years, the excitement, enthusiasm and sportsmanship was nothing short of extravagant.

It was exciting to be able to offer so many new attractions this year, including a professional photographer from Van Der Stoep Photography, exciting stalls and Saturday night's dinner catered by Ork from Delish Catering.

This saw many locals come down to the grounds and support our bar and canteen as well as our other attractions.

We love seeing so many old and new faces, be it on the field or on the side lines enjoying the spectacular display of horsemanship that was on offer throughout the weekend.

We honestly can't send a big enough 'thank you' to our outstanding sponsors and the amazing businesses that donated to our multi draw raffle.

Without their help, support and sponsorship our carnival wouldn't have been such great success.

We had a spectacular weekend.

We are looking forward to seeing everyone for our clubs 50 year anniversary in 2020.

For more information about the Capella Polocroose Club, head to the Capella Polocrosse Facebook page or contact Charmaine Lowther on 0438 879 454

Charmaine Lowther, Capella Polocrosse Club

