Polocrosse gallops into Capella

STICKS UP: Capella vs Wondoan at Tambo carnival, with Ronnie, Charmaine and and Caitlin from Capella competing. Contributed

AN OFTEN forgotten sport, Polocrosse, is taking centre stage in Capella later this month, with a weekend carnival hosted by the Capella Polocrosse Club.

Polocrosse, a combination of polo and lacrosse played on horseback, is a sport that can be addictive, according to Capella Polocrosse Club treasurer Charmaine Lowther.

"I don't know I just find it addictive,” Ms Lowther said.

"I like horses and bettering myself in the sport.

"I just like the general atmosphere of polocrosse, feeling like part of a family.”

Starting on a Friday evening form 5pm, the carnival is set to attract polocrosse players and fans from all around Central Queensland.

"We'll have people coming from Emerald, Alton Downs, Nebo and St Lawrence,” Ms Lowther said.

"We should be able to put a team of 6 together for Capella which will be good to see.

With it not being a mainstream sport, the polocrosse community of players and members is tight knit.

"What I've found with Polocrosse is that everyone is so interested in helping each other,” Ms Lowther said.

"If something has happened to your gear, someone else will step in and help or even use a spare horse off someone else.

"The carnival we went to last weekend, a horse hurt itself coming off the back of the truck.

"They weren't part of our club but we helped cart their horse home because it was easier to put it into a lower vehicle.”

The polocrosse carnival plans to offer something for everyone, with a host of stalls and raffles going ahead.

For Lowther, those stalls and raffles provide the enticement for people to come down and be a part of the carnival.

"After all the years I've played, you go to polocrosse because you want to enjoy the event,” Ms Lowther said.

"At Tambo a few years ago they had stalls their for leather work, jewellery and bits pieces which gave extra reason for not only polocrosse people, but people in town.

"We've had quite a few people message and comment saying how excited they are to come and have a look.

"They might not be directly into horses or the sport, but to come down and see Ringers Western and the other stalls that are there, is promotion for all those stalls.”

The carnival starts June 28 from 5pm and wraps up at 4pm on June 30 from the Capella Showgrounds.