Demi Lovato ‘hospitalised after OD’

POP star Demi Lovato has reportedly been rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a suspected heroin overdose.

TMZ is reporting that the star was taken from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before 12pm local time on Tuesday (5am AEST), and is currently being treated. Her condition is not known.

Demi Lovato has long been open about her substance abuse issues. Picture: Instagram

Lovato has been open about her struggles with substance abuse over the years. She has spoken about living in a "sober" home after a release from a drug addiction treatment centre.

The star said she had been six years sober from cocaine but last month she released a song called Sober where she revealed she had had a relapse.

Demi Lovato with Taylor Swift. Picture: Instagram

The song included lyrics like: "I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore" and "I promise I'll get help/It wasn't my intention/I'm sorry to myself."

Lovato previously completed a stint in rehab at age 18 for drugs, self-harm and an eating disorder before getting sober in 2012.

She recently discussed her battle in the 2017 documentary Simply Complicated, in which she spoke of experimenting with cocaine at 17 and that she "loved it" right away.

"My dad was an addict and an alcoholic," Lovato said in the documentary. "Guess I always searched for what he found in drugs and alcohol because it fulfilled him and he chose that over a family."

Despite her stint in rehab, Lovato said that she often lied about her sobriety in the media, and would frequently sneak drugs on planes in bathrooms, and conduct interviews discussing her sobriety while high.

More to come.

If you or someone you love is struggling with addiction issues and needs support right now, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call 000.