Pop-up playgroup for autistic children

PARENTS of autistic children in Emerald will be able to find support at a playgroup early next month.

Playgroup Queensland is holding a Pop Up Playgroup in March designed for young children with developmental delays or autism spectrum disorder.

PlayConnect coordinator Alison Mackenzie said the purpose of the playgroup was to provide an environment for families to connect and to find out what local support services they can access.

“The Pop Up Playgroup is also a perfect way for young children aged from birth to six to enjoy the activities that support those with autism or developmental delays,” Mrs Mackenzie said.

“Parents can find themselves becoming isolated because others might not understand why their child is having a meltdown or not keeping up with the milestones of other children.

“The Pop Up Playgroup is an opportunity to meet others on a similar journey and build connections.”

Mrs Mackenzie said the required approach was one that considered the whole family.

“It’s for the child, the parents, and the community organisations to come together and work together,” she said.

“This Pop Up Playgroup can empower parents by connecting them to local supports and introducing their child to a world of play where the focus is on supporting them to achieve their developmental and social goals.

“In regional areas there can be limited face-to-face opportunities where parents can access information, Pop Up Playgroup provides this in a child-friendly and supportive way.”

The Emerald playgroup will be at Emerald North State School on Wednesday, March 11 from 9.30am to 11.30am.

It will be the sixth Pop Up Playgroup held in the state, and the first in Emerald.