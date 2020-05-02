Popular Aussie quiz show keeping calm and carrying on

Sam Pang, Ed Kavalee and Tom Gleisner return to our screens on Monday night in Ten's Logie-winning show Have You Been Paying Attention?

VIEWERS will notice once major difference when Have You Been Paying Attention? returns to our screens on Monday night.

The beloved Aussie quiz show, now in its eighth season, is relying on technology to adapt to the current social distancing measures in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"We knew we'd have to make a few changes but we were determined to return. It will still be the same show we hope people remember but there will be a few tweaks," host Tom Gleisner says. "There will be no studio audience - that would be a breach of quite a few government regulations and would have the chief medical officer on us in no time- and our five contestants will be at home doing it remotely. If all goes according to plan, I'll be in the studio."

Tom Gleisner, host of Have You Been Paying Attention?

But anyone working from home will be aware of the perils of a group Zoom chat, with plenty of hilarious examples of embarrassing slip-ups. Will the show's fast-paced banter still flow?

"We did a test run a few weeks ago to see if the technology would hold up, and once we can get Marty Sheargold off dial-up we'll be good," Gleisner says.

"With five people on there and then myself, it might just be a car crash but a lot of our contestants are already doing radio like this. They're in different rooms and in different states in some instances. Yes there was the odd time when people spoke over the top of each other but no more than if we were in the same room.

Marty Sheargold, Ed Kavalee, Celia Pacquola and Georgie Carroll in a sceme from Have You Been Paying Attention?

"Of course we are going to be relying on a certain degree of honesty. They could have a laptop open up next to them Googling the answers."

"And if they're dealing with a toddler and answering questions, then we'll have to give them bonus points."

While the coronavirus is sure to dominate the show's return, Gleisner says they will look for the lighter side of the pandemic.

"The show has to reflect the news of the week, but I think there's always non-virus related subjects. Now that celebrities have discovered TikTok we can find a lot of fun there, and Harry and Meghan are still gallivanting around North America.

"Our job is to find those angles that are interesting and a bit challenging."

Have You Been Paying Attention? returns Monday at 8.30pm on Ten/WIN.