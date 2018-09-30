Menu
The Subaru Outback produced from 2010.
Motoring

Popular family cars and SUVs recalled due to brake issue

30th Sep 2018 1:06 PM

SUBARU has recalled more than 40,000 vehicles following issues with electronic park brakes.

The recalls apply to vehicles Outback SUVs, as well as Liberty sedan and wagon models with model years 2010-2014.

According to the Australia Competition and Consumer Commission recall notice, "if the electronic parking brake circuit board fractures, the warning light will illuminate and the EPB cannot be applied or released. If this happens, the vehicle may be in breach of the Australian Design Rules (ADRs) for motor vehicles".

"If the electronic parking brake cannot be applied or released, it can result in an increased risk of injury to the vehicle occupants and other road users," the notice says.

Owners will be contacted by mail to present their vehicle to their preferred Subaru dealer for the rectification work to be carried out free of charge.

To check if your car is on the recall list, click here visit the ACCC website.

 

Subaru Liberty test drive. Photo: ALISTAIR BRIGHTMAN 10h1410e
The Sunshine Coast Daily

