Popular high tea is back for 2019

GOOD CAUSE: The Quota high tea helps raise much-needed funds for local organisations. Kevin Farmer

HOW would you like to catch up with friends over dainty sandwiches and a good old cuppa at the Quota International of Moranbah High Tea?

The Quota high tea was originally started as a way to raise money for a Moranbah family who learned their youngest daughter had leukaemia.

Quota International of Moranbah secretary Rosie Goulevitch said the event was a huge success so members decided to make it an annual occasion.

"Eight years on and the members have had their fingers on the pulse in our community to identify the areas where assistance is directly needed,” she said.

"The club has helped namely our schools with providing specialised equipment and programs.

"We also donate a portion of funds raised to CQ Rescue and Hummingbird House.”

This year, Mrs Goulevitch said the high tea aimed to raise funds for mental health initiatives specifically designed for the youth of the community.

"The high tea's major attraction (along with the delicious food and drinks) is the cent sale,” she said.

"The local small businesses donate beautiful prizes. Normally we have close to 100 prizes on display for our cent sale.

"We also have a major raffle of two nights' accommodation at any Direct Hotel. We are grateful for their contribution.”

Mrs Goulevitch said the event not only helped nominated beneficiaries, but generated excitement and business for the Moranbah community.

"The opportunity for ladies to get dressed up helps our businesses by increased patronage at the beauty salons, local fashion boutique and many more,” she said.

"We also have amazing sponsors this year which we need to recognise: Peabody, Stanmore Coal, Thiess, Isaac Regional Council and CFMEU Goonyella Riverside Lodge,” she said.