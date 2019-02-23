Popular markets are back in 2019

ON AGAIN: This year's bimonthly Blackwater Community Markets will be run by Blackwater International Coal Centre.

ON AGAIN: This year's bimonthly Blackwater Community Markets will be run by Blackwater International Coal Centre. Karen Bird

THE beloved bimonthly Blackwater Community Markets are back this year, bigger and better than ever.

The markets have historically been run by the Rotary Club, but last year the club decided to disband due to a lack of volunteers.

Enter Blackwater International Coal Centre, or the BICC as it's known, who took the markets on after being approached by the Rotary Club.

"We at the BICC felt it would be a huge loss if we didn't have our markets because there's so many crafty and talented people here,” BICC manager Beck Duncan said.

Ms Duncan said BICC's decision to run the markets stemmed from a survey conducted at the centre's 10th birthday celebrations last year.

"The (survey) results were unanimous. The community wanted us (BICC) open on weekends, they wanted access to the Japanese Garden on the weekend, they wanted more movies played, especially on the weekend, and more family days out,” Ms Duncan said.

"When (Rotary) came, we were like, wow, this is our opportunity to give the community what they've asked for.”

Ms Duncan said it was important to show that Blackwater was not "a fly in, fly out, there's nothing here” town.

"We are a mining community but people need to take that mining part out of it,” she said.

"We still are just a community. We still have families here.

"We still have schools with good numbers. Kids have sports and things on.

"It's still a great little town.''

The first Blackwater Community Markets for the year will be held this Sunday from 9am-1pm at the BICC.

The movie Storm Boy will be shown from 10am. Tickets cost $10 each.

The BICC's cafe will be serving up tasty treats such as sushi and cakes.

There will also be a barbecue and plenty of other food stalls and activities.