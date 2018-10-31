Menu
Login
LISMORE City Council has closed the playground at Wade Park after it was set on fire and burned last night.
LISMORE City Council has closed the playground at Wade Park after it was set on fire and burned last night.
Crime

Fire vandals destroy popular Lismore playground

JASMINE BURKE
by
31st Oct 2018 9:50 AM

LISMORE City Council has closed the playground at Wade Park after it was set on fire and burned last night.

A spokesperson for the council said the damage was extensive and the entire structure was likely to be written off.

"Council has closed the playground and is putting up temporary fencing to protect the public from hazards," she said.

"It will need to be assessed by Council to determine the best course of action in terms of clean-up and replacement in regards to insurance, funding and existing planning."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Residents sad they were "saddened" and "disgusted" that someone would burn a children's playground.

A post in Lismore Information Exchange attracted around 100 comments.

Mel Aitken said on Facebook, "My son's birthday party is to be held there is three weeks, now there is no playground."

Dawn Sten: "A park that is utilised by so many families, my grandchildren have had a lot of enjoyment here. Every weekend it is full of kids having fun."

Elise Taylor: "That is so atrocious! The small park across the road from me had two or it a three slides set on fire a few years ago. Took council so many months (maybe a year) to fix."

arson lismore city council northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Christmas spirit kicks in

    Christmas spirit kicks in

    News Students are showing generosity and kindness to help others in the lead up to Christmas.

    Eyes set on the frisbee

    Eyes set on the frisbee

    News Emerald pup is now a national frisbee champion.

    Recycle for change

    Recycle for change

    News Locals can earn extra funds from containers.

    High fuel prices hit region hard

    High fuel prices hit region hard

    News High prices have spread around the Central Highlands.

    Local Partners