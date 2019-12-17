Porn star claims role in American football stud’s rise

JIMMY Garoppolo and his San Francisco 49ers are back in the game - and Kiara Mia wants people to know she had a little something to do with it.

The porn star, who called the NFL player "sexy as f***" after going on a date with him last year, said after their dinner rendezvous that everything she touched turned to gold and she was using the quarterback's form as proof her claim held true.

"Did I not say everything I touch turns to gold?" Garoppolo told TMZ when asked about the outstanding form of Garoppolo and Co this season.

"He's phenomenal, he's talented, he's a born star.

"Someone just messaged me a whole little stats thing on Jimmy Garoppolo, how he's doing, and they were like, 'He's killing it this season'. I was like, 'I told you he would'."

Although San Francisco lost its last game to the Atlanta Falcons, the 49ers are still an impressive 11-3 this season as they enjoy vastly improved results compared to a dismal 2018 campaign, when they finished with just four wins and 12 losses as Garoppolo missed much of the season with an ACL injury.

Only the Baltimore Ravens have won more games (12) this season and the Niners are looking like posing a serious threat in the play-offs.

Garoppolo can take his fair share of credit for the Bay Area team's reversal in on-field fortunes.

His outstanding form this season hit a peak in the Niners' incredible 48-46 away win over the New Orleans Saints two matches ago, in probably the best game of his career. He threw for 349 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception at a completion rate of 74.3 per cent.

The showstopping performance had Garoppolo named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week - becoming the first San Francisco player to receive the honour since Anquan Boldin in 2013.

Garoppolo has thrown for 3445 passing yards and 26 touchdowns this season and boasts a completion rate of 69.1 per cent.

Garoppolo is in career-best form.

"Jimmy is a baller," 49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders said. "You can look at him and see what kind of player he is. He works hard.

"When you've got somebody like Jimmy with the personality that he has, in the clutch moments he's not going to fold because of all the hard work that he's put in."

Garoppolo moved from the New England Patriots to San Francisco in 2017, and in 2018 he signed a record $200 million contract extension to keep him in the Bay Area for a further five years.

A Super Bowl appearance would be at the forefront of 49ers fans' minds and Mia said she knew all along Garoppolo had the potential to drag his teammates close to some silverware.

"I remember saying for sure they were going to make it (the Super Bowl)," she said.

"I said getting him on their team is the best thing they (the 49ers) could have done and I declared they were going to make it to the Super Bowl."

Who knows, maybe Mia will end up with a Super Bowl ring if the Niners go all the way.