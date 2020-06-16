Porn star’s weird Socceroo obsession

ADULT film great and noted West Ham fan Mia Khalifa has once again expressed her love for Socceroos' star Aaron Mooy - and this time, she's also shared the plaudits with an Aussie teammate.

Khalifa once picked Aaron Mooy in her top three favourite footballers, alongside all-time legends Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham.

Now she's named the Aussie playmaker in her Premier League fantasy team.

The team, which includes Virgil van Dijk and Harry Maguire in defence and Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah in the frontline, also has plenty of interesting choices.

She explained her calls by saying "I know very little about the Premier League even though I enjoy it greatly."

First on the team sheet was Socceroos and Brighton gloveman Mat Ryan.

Khalifa said "To be honest with you, I picked this guy because I thought he was the Atlanta Falcons' Mat Ryan.

"But he is still a good guy on a terrible team so I sympathise with him and that's why he's my goalkeeper."

Can't argue with that.

As for Mooy, Khalifa claimed: "He's the Kawhi Leonard of soccer. He's unassuming, he's kinda nice, he's pretty f***ing good."

When the football fan last year listed Mooy alongside Zidane and Beckham in her three favourite players, she made the same NBA comparison.

"He's like the Kawhi Leonard of football. Do you know who Kawhi Leonard is?" Khalifa asked, comparing Mooy with the LA Clippers superstar. Leonard led the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA title in franchise history in 2019 while winning the Finals MVP.

"Well he doesn't look like him but he acts like him. He's kind of camera shy, he's a little goofy but you never see it and I don't know he just reminds me of him. Kawhi Leonard is a good guy."

It's not the first time Khalifa has shared her opinion on the Premier League. Most notably, she called out Arsenal gun Matteo Guendouzi for diving in a brutal tweet.

She tweeted "IVE [sic] SEEN YOU GO DOWN MORE IN THIS MATCH THAN I DID IN 2014."