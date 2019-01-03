Positive outlook for the region this year

THE last year was a productive one for Central Highlands Development Corporation, but they are expecting 2019 to bring bigger and better things for the Central Highlands.

Throughout 2018, CHDC delivered the region's first hackathon HACKCQ and two industry forums that attracted over 200 attendees combined. They also won two major awards for the Central Highlands Accelerate Agribusiness initiative.

CHDC General Manager Sandra Hobbs said last year was big, but 2019 is "looking like a watershed year for several major projects that have been on the cards for a long time”, such as the Central Queensland Inland Port and Adani's Carmichael project.

"These developments do more than inject money directly into the Central Highlands economy,” Mrs Hobbs said.

"They inject confidence into businesses and consumers - inspiring business expansions and boosting spending activity.”

She said resource sector activity is looking up with an improving global outlook.

"The Central Highlands has seen heightened sale activity and new developments around coal and gas,” she said.

"The economic impacts that are already evident will continue into 2019 - job ads have increased, the property market has tightened, skilled labour is in high demand and new mine announcements have created buzz that expects to deliver strong positive returns for local workers and businesses.”

Despite the challenge of dry weather, Mrs Hobbs said the general outlook for agriculture is also "overwhelmingly positive”.

"Exports are growing, so too is demand - and prices - for crops like cotton and macadamias.

"Projects like the Central Queensland Inland Port and regional meat processing plant will also be game changers for the industry.”

A major highlight for CHDC in 2019 will be the launch of a short film as part of a major campaign to attract skilled workers to Central Highlands.

"It's a vibrant and upbeat mini doco that shows why the region is a great place to live, work and play,” Mrs Hobbs said.

She said the Central Highlands will continue to prosper in the future with the help of locals.

"Support our tourism industry by getting out and exploring the Central Highlands and discovering the many experiences it has to offer,” Mrs Hobbs said.

"Be an ambassador for the region by telling everyone what a great place it is to live, work, and play.”