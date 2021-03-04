Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Australia’s retail conditions have improved. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Australia’s retail conditions have improved. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Business

Positive sign for Aussie retailers

by Gerard Cockburn
4th Mar 2021 12:00 PM

Australia's retail trading environment has continued its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with latest data showing a rise in sales.

Latest figure from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show retail turnover for January improved 0.5 per cent on December figures, with close to $30.5bn spent during the month.

On an annual basis, turnover figures are trading 10.6 per cent above January levels a year ago

Turnover figures have experienced large swings since the beginning of the pandemic, plummeting 17.7 per cent in April last year following mass lockdowns that prevented households from spending.

According to the ABS, Queensland had the largest fall in retail sales, slumping 1.5 per cent on December trade, while Western Australia had the largest monthly increase of 2.1 per cent.

Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing suffered the largest falls compared with any other sector.

Food retailing was the best performer, rising 1.6 per cent over the month.

 

Originally published as Positive sign for Aussie retailers

business economics economy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfire ravaged communities to get new bridge, road

        Premium Content Bushfire ravaged communities to get new bridge, road

        News The two CQ projects were awarded at total of more than $2.1m in joint Queensland and Federal government funding.

        What’s driving Qld’s (slow) return to pre-COVID economy

        Premium Content What’s driving Qld’s (slow) return to pre-COVID economy

        Business Qld has been slower to bounce back from COVID recession

        CQ mining town’s only school principal leaves job

        Premium Content CQ mining town’s only school principal leaves job

        Education An acting principal is currently filling the role while recruitment is under way.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Wisdom does not always come with age

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Wisdom does not always come with age

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.