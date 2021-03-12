Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Possible severe thunderstorms have been forecast for parts of the Central Highlands region on Friday afternoon, March 12.
Possible severe thunderstorms have been forecast for parts of the Central Highlands region on Friday afternoon, March 12.
Weather

Potential for severe thunderstorms in parts of CQ

Kristen Booth
12th Mar 2021 1:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Thunderstorms could hit parts of the Central Highlands on Friday afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.

The Bureau issued the storm warning with the possibility of damaging winds, heavy rainfall and flash flooding as part of its weekend outlook for Queensland.

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said there was a possibility of severe thunderstorms for Maranoa, Warrego and Darling Downs regions, as well as the southern parts of the Central Highlands.

She said large hail could also fall in some areas.

Although the storms are expected to ease out of the area on Saturday with “sunnier skies to move in”.

bom bureau of meteorology central highlands weather severe thunderstorms weather warnings
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ University STEM expo educates and inspires generations

        Premium Content CQ University STEM expo educates and inspires generations

        News Guest of honour was Queensland Chief Scientist Professor Hugh Possingham.

        Councils can now hike rates multiple times a year

        Premium Content Councils can now hike rates multiple times a year

        Politics Qld councils to be given powers to make multiple rates changes

        Virus warning issued for 50 Qld suburbs

        Virus warning issued for 50 Qld suburbs

        Health Covid-19 detected in four QLD wastewater plants covering 50 suburbs

        Rio Tinto denies bullying claims of Yarwun engineer

        Premium Content Rio Tinto denies bullying claims of Yarwun engineer

        News Engineer claimed he was bullied for more than two years by supervisor...