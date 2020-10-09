Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Potential virus ship docked in NSW

by Erin Lyons
9th Oct 2020 11:40 AM

 

A ship carrying international mariners which docked in NSW on Thursday has become the latest focus of a testing blitz after one member returned an inconclusive result to coronavirus.

Chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said the ship left Brisbane and docked at Newcastle where 14 crew members were swabbed for COVID-19.

One member returned a positive test which was initially though to reflect an old infection but further testing is under way because the results are "inconclusive," Dr Chant told reporters on Friday.

"An additional seven crew are being tested (on Friday) and there is repeat testing being conducted," she said.

"I should stress that no-one is at risk from this in the general community."

The passenger tested positive after docking in Newcastle. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
The passenger tested positive after docking in Newcastle. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

The ship remains docked at Newcastle and no one, aside from the patient who is undergoing further testing, has left the vessel.

"We are working quickly with all of the authorities to resolve the outcome for the ship," Dr Chant said.

"But as you can understand, we need to be thorough in completing additional testing."

NSW recorded another 10 cases of coronavirus on Friday, with five of those linked to existing local transmission.

The other five are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

Originally published as Potential virus ship docked in NSW

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health nsw qld virus ship

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘He literally took my voice’: DV survivor speaks out

        Premium Content ‘He literally took my voice’: DV survivor speaks out

        Crime A young woman has told her powerful story of survival, describing how she came back from the depths of a violent relationship with a former special forces soldier.

        150 jobs: $50m pledge to overhaul region’s neglected road

        Premium Content 150 jobs: $50m pledge to overhaul region’s neglected road

        Politics This highway is one of the most important in Qld – but it has been left to languish...

        Emerald Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Emerald Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court on Friday.

        CQ officer faces domestic violence investigation

        Premium Content CQ officer faces domestic violence investigation

        Crime The 39-year-old senior constable has been stood down from their duties