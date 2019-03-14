Potters build up new expertise

CRAFTING FUN: Members of the Gemfields' Crafty Angels who came over to participate in the workshop on March 8, with artist-in-residence Jackie Gasson (centre) and club president Lorelei Tuohy (far left).

CRAFTING FUN: Members of the Gemfields' Crafty Angels who came over to participate in the workshop on March 8, with artist-in-residence Jackie Gasson (centre) and club president Lorelei Tuohy (far left). Taylor Battersby

IT HAS been an exciting couple of weeks for Emerald Pottery Club.

The club was recently successful in securing a grant through the Regional Arts Development Fund to hold four workshops, taught by Sunshine Coast artist Jackie Gasson.

The workshops, which ran from March 8-11, taught attendees the basics of pottery, including hand building and decoration.

President Lorelei Tuohy said the club was lucky to have been granted the funding.

"...Being out in the country, it's very hard to get qualified people to come out here,” she said.

"The distance, the travel, accommodation (and) airfares cost is massive.

"We couldn't afford to get someone like her (Jackie) to come, so we're lucky enough to have the funding that enables us to bring artists in.”

Ms Tuohy said Ms Gasson had been "really good”.

"She (Jackie) got here last night (March 7) and within 20 minutes, we had our chairs changed for posture and workplace health and safety - bricks up and bricks down,” Ms Tuohy said.

"Just that burst of knowledge is what it's all about... We can pass that knowledge on and keep building (the club) in the community.”

Ms Tuohy said the aim of the workshops was to help build and grow the club.

"It's (pottery) great for meeting people. It keeps you active and it's good for your brain. It's something for everybody.”