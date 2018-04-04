Menu
Powell keen to mix it with the best at Games

Logan Powell has been selected in the Australian Commonwealth Games squad, he is a para athlete. Patrick Woods
Tom Threadingham
by

SWIMMING: As Rio Paralympian Logan Powell races for gold on the Gold Coast he will do so with the night air on his face and the night's sky high above.

The USC Spartan swimmer is relishing the opportunity to dive into the roofless Optus Aquatic Centre at the Commonwealth Games this week.

Competing in the S9 100m backstroke division Powell will have one of the best views and couldn't wait to test his mettle against some of the world's best.

"I grew in North Queensland and there's no indoor pools and I always grew up in the outdoor pools racing,” he said.

"A lot of people seemed to have struggled with the backstroke (at nationals) but I think this could be my chance to really excel because I didn't really have a problem with it (no roof),” he said.

"The grandstands seem to block a lot of wind (too) and so I seem to like it and we'll just see what we can do.”

Powell was buoyed by his efforts at the national trials last month.

"I was actually quite happy, the freestyle could've been a bit better but the freestyle was really just a warm up for the backstroke and I did go close to the PB twice in the morning and then again in the night and it felt controlled and it felt comfortable,” he said.

"I think with a bit of taper and a bit of a freshen up I'll be able to go fast.”

Local Partners