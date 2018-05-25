IMPROVING LIVES: Rufus Rogey is bringing a free event to Emerald next Thursday night to provide solutions for miners and shift workers to help improve their lives.

RUFUS Rogey knows first hand the many dark places a person's mind can lead them, from depression, separation, trauma and financial stress.

"Shift, rural and construction work by nature puts extra stress on our personal lives,” he said.

"It can impact relationships, create substance abuse, spiral people into depression, anxiety and even suicide.

"I have worked shift work on and off my entire life and have spent the last five years working underground on day and night roster. I understand how tough it is.

"Currently there are eight deaths from suicide each day in Australia, 80per cent of which are men. I believe this can be significantly reduced with more awareness.”

The underground operator with Ensham Resources is bringing a free event to Emerald next Thursday night to provide solutions for miners and shift workers to help improve their lives.

"After working in the industry for five years and witnessing some of the devastating effects, I felt motivated to host this event in Emerald,” he said.

"I've been running these events with very successful results on the Gold Coast for the last three years and thought it was important to bring this to a more remote area facing huge challenges such as depression, suicide and relationship challenges.

"My solutions are based on real life experience and what I have lived through. I will demonstrate how to utilise the power of the mind through intention to overcome emotional issues and how to tap into sound to heal at a cellular level.”

The Crib Room - Talk SHIfT will be held at 7pm next Thursday, May 31, at the Western Gateway Hotel.

You can book your free tickets at https://rufus1. yapsody.com/event/index/ 241241/the-crib-room-talk- shift.