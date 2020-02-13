Power out, homes evacuated as Coast cops torrential downpour
ALMOST 200 people are still without power across the Sunshine Coast after the region copped a heavy downpour overnight, with some areas recording more than 200mm of rain.
The Sunshine Coast was one of the worst hit areas in southeast Queensland. At 12:40am the Sunshine Coast Airport had received 213mm, Woombye 185mm and Nambour 187mm since 9am Wednesday.
Yandina was also pelted with 70mm in an hour, while Doonan Creek and Tewantin received 62mm.
Several cars were stranded in flood waters overnight and homes were evacuated. Mount Coolum nursing home Estia Health was evacuated about midnight due to flooding.
The Bureau of Meteorology continues to warn that heavy rain may lead to "dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding".
⚠️WARNING UPDATE: Intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is occurring around the Sunshine Coast, from #NoosaHeads to #Caloundra, including the hinterland. Please take care. Updates: https://t.co/FBmpsInT9o pic.twitter.com/Le6JUcBRLF— Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 12, 2020
The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary.
This morning, 156 homes in Coolum, 32 in Beerwah and one in Perwillowen are without power.
LIST OF FLOODED ROADS THIS MORNING
Visit Sunshine Coast Council's Disaster Hub for more up-to-date information.
- Colemans Rd, Yandina
- Vee Rd, Yandina
- David Low Way, Mount Coolum
- Yandina Bli Bli Rd, Maroochy River
- Bli Bli Rd, Bli Bli
- Old Maroochydore Rd (Maroochydore Rd), Forest Glen
- Lindsay Rd, Buderim
- Mcdonalds Rd, Palmwoods
- Chevallum Palmwoods Rd, Chevallum
- Highlands Rd, Eudlo
- Crosby Hill Rd, Tanawha
- Glenview Rd, Glenview
- Louis Bazzo Dr, Pomona
- McKinnon Dr, Ringtail Creek
Residents are being reminded that if it's flooded, forget it.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
- Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it
- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees
- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm
- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines
- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500