Menu
Login
News

Power pole fire shuts Warrego Highway west of Toowoomba

Tara Miko
by
8th Jan 2019 12:00 PM

THE Warrego Highway west of Toowoomba was closed to traffic after a power pole caught fire this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to reports of a vegetation fire off the highway near Oakleigh Park Rd at Bowenville about 9.20am.

Crews extinguished the small fires believed to have been caused by a power pole which had caught alight.

The Warrego Highway was closed about 10.30am as a precaution due to concerns it could fall on passing traffic.

Firefighters left the scene about 11.30am.

Ergon Energy crews have been deployed to the incident.

bowenville ergon energy toowoomba warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Things to do around the region

    Things to do around the region

    News Keep the family entertained with plenty of fun activities for all ages around the region.

    • 8th Jan 2019 5:00 PM
    Police continue Fatal Five push

    Police continue Fatal Five push

    News Police continue Fatal Five push

    Awards to celebrate Isaac's champions

    Awards to celebrate Isaac's champions

    News Isaac celebrates its pure people power.

    New disaster management software

    New disaster management software

    News Council has new disaster management software at their fingertips.

    Local Partners