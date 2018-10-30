Power suiting spices up this spring carnival

Kookai jacket, $200, and pants, $150; Fallen Broken Street hat available from The Hat Store, $109.95; Witchery shoes, $185; Kookai clutch, $70; Lovisa earrings, $10.99; Lovisa ring, $10.99; and Forever New necklace, $24.99.

Kookai jacket, $200, and pants, $150; Fallen Broken Street hat available from The Hat Store, $109.95; Witchery shoes, $185; Kookai clutch, $70; Lovisa earrings, $10.99; Lovisa ring, $10.99; and Forever New necklace, $24.99. Jerad Williams

The best tip for spring racing style? Suit yourself.

From the ever-elegant black and white of Derby day to exuberant Cup colour, there's plenty of fashion fun to be had within the race-day rules.

Strong, tailored suiting is shaping up as a favourite. Keep the styling bold with a wide brim hat and layered gold necklaces.

If sweet is more your style, suit the season in delicate lace or broderie anglaise in sorbet shades.

Complete the look with straw, raffia or wicker accessories, such as a small basket bag and espadrilles.

Whether carefully draped or perfectly fitted, one-shouldered silhouettes are also popular, and you don't have to follow the pack when it comes to fascinators.

For an on-trend alternative, reach for a straw hat in various shades or sizes, or go for a gilded or floral headband.

To really ace your spring racing style, consider the elements and how the weather may affect your overall look.

Choose secure hats and headpieces in case the wind picks up, opt for a sturdy heel or wedge for comfort and practicality (no one likes to sink into the grass), and be clever with your approach to beauty.

Matte lipstick, SPF, translucent powder and waterproof mascara have suitable staying power.

Photos: Jerad Williams

Model: Amelia Ross, Que Models, quemodels.com

Stylist: Nmedia PR, Instagram @nmedia_pr