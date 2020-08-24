Power tools used to steal ATM from CQ business

THIEVES have used power tools to remove an ATM from a local business in central western Queensland.

Longreach detectives are investigating the theft of the machine from the veranda of the Jericho post office.

Offenders attended the post office on Darwin St where a power tool was used to remove the ATM.

Police have revealed the machine was then dragged along the wooden surface, where it was believed to have been loaded onto the back of a vehicle.

Longreach detectives are calling for information about the theft of an ATM from the post office at Jericho between August 22 and 23, 2020.

No attempt was made to enter the post office.

The incident occurred some time between 10pm on Saturday, August 22 and 10am Sunday, August 23, police say.

Anyone with dashcam vision or further information is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers via the website or call 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number QP2001766201.