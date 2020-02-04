Powerhouse trio to grow opportunity for the region

NEW BOARD: The newly-expanded CHDC Board consists of Paul Lucas, Megan Daniels, Bronwyn Roberts, Kerry Hayes, Ciarán Hallinan, Christine Rolfe, and Scott Mason.

A FORMER Queensland Deputy Premier, an acclaimed agri-businesswoman and a highly-experienced management professional have joined the effort to grow economic opportunity for the Central Highlands.

Through an Expression of Interest process, Paul Lucas, Bronwyn Roberts and Ciarán Hallinan have been engaged as independent, skills-based directors of the Board of the Central Highlands Development Corporation (CHDC).

They began their new roles at the first CHDC Board Meeting for 2020 in Emerald on February 3.

CHDC chief executive officer Sandra Hobbs said the trio was set to make a significant contribution to CHDC’s work in progressing economic growth and exploring future opportunities.

“They each bring a vast bank of knowledge and experience in fields such as government, infrastructure development, resources and agriculture, so we are incredibly excited to welcome them to the table,” Ms Hobbs said.

“Their expert input and fresh perspective is going to be immensely helpful to CHDC as we expand to take on new projects and rise to new opportunities and challenges for the Central Highlands.”

Besides his Deputy Premiership from 2007 to 2011, Mr Lucas also held a broad range of State Government Ministerial portfolios over an 11-year period. His current roles include Cross River Rail Delivery Authority Chairperson in Brisbane and Governance, Infrastructure and Public Policy Specialist Consultant for the University of Queensland.

Ms Roberts owns and operates two businesses supporting beef enterprises and other rural operations, and her previous employers include the Fitzroy Basin Association and Central Highlands Regional Resources Use Planning (CHRRUP).

Accolades include the Queensland Red Meat Industry Awards’ 2013 Emerging Leader and finalist in two categories of the Regional Achievement & Community Awards in 2015.

Mr Hallinan is executive director of PEMS, a Queensland based engineering and construction company.

The experienced senior executive and company director holds qualifications in engineering and business and has a history of achievement in several public and private sector organisations.

The board already consists of four other directors.

They are chairman Kerry Hayes, Central Highlands Regional Mayor; Company Secretary Scott Mason, CHRC CEO; and CHRC Councillors Megan Daniels and Christine Rolfe.

“The Development Corporation is excited by the incredible interest in our organisation by people of this calibre and experience,” Mayor Hayes said.

“Their skills very much align with the strategic direction of the region and it is humbling to know that CHDC is considered such a highly effective and reputationally strong Corporation.

“My fellow directors and CHDC team are looking forward to their contribution to the Central Highlands and the broader region.”

The EOI process attracted 33 applications from across Australia, when advertised in July last year.