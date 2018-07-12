Powering home to win

CHASING THE WIN: Glenda Bell is heading to this Saturday's $100,000 Mackay Cup with the Bell stable star Fastnet Flyer.

THE voice of Central Highlands Racing Bluff race caller Scotty Power teamed up with long time veteran racing broadcaster, race caller and old friend Tony McMahon and had one of his greatest thrills in racing when he was able to take out Saturday's $100,000 Rockhampton Cup.

The Scott Power part- owned mare Mamselle Corday led throughout, under the urgings of jockey Les "Bubba” Tilley and held off a light brigade of late swoopers to win her 10th race at start No. 48.

The rising seven-year-old mare found some admirers in betting, firming from a top fluctuation of $31 to start $21.

Power lines up with his aunty Glenda Bell in this Saturday's $100,000 Mackay Cup with the Bell stable star Fastnet Flyer, who has very strong claims.

A win would give Power an unthinkable coup of two major $100,000 regional cups at two venues in two consecutive weeks.

Fastnet Flyer will be ridden by Brad Pengully.

"You dream of winning a Rockhampton Cup being born and bred in Central Queensland - it's the holy grail of our district as a racing participant but I couldn't have called this one,” Power said.

"Tony McMahon astutely bought her as a yearling in one bid for $5000 at Magic Millions March sale which I attended with Aunty Glenda and fortunately by chance I took a share with Tony and Jean the rest is history.”

AT PEPPERINA Park in Clermont on July 28, the Clermont Race Club hosts its big annual Tony (Pud) Kenny Clermont Cup meeting.

The club has plenty of racing action and entertainment planned.

The day is in honour of the late Tony Kenny who was a name synonymous with racing in Clermont for many years and served the Clermont Race Club as the clerk of the course.

The Fashions of the Field will include $3500 worth of prizes and will be strongly contested.

There will also be a massive kids' corner which has been strongly supported by Link Mining and Terracom Mining.

Shuttle transfers will run to and from town to Pepperina Park. The team has done several upgrades at Pepperina Park, receiving a major face lift, the racing surface will be presented picture perfect and the five race card which will carry $47,000 in prizemoney. Gates open 11am.

THIS Saturday the racing action heads to Pioneer Park in Emerald for a five race card which has attracted good size fields.

Kristy Peters from the Emerald Jockey Club said there would be a live Rockabilly band Zed 28 performing after the last race. Prizes for best vintage racewear for patrons on course.