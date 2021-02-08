Menu
Entry and front gate to the Krishna Village Eungella near Murwillumbah. Photo: Scott Powick Daily News
News

'Prayers' after alleged stabbing at Hare Krishna farm

Aisling Brennan
8th Feb 2021 11:13 AM | Updated: 12:22 PM
The Hare Krishna community have extended their sympathies to two people who are recovering from stab wounds following an alleged attacked over the weekend.

Police attended the Tyalgum Rd property at Eungella at about 9pm on February 7 following reports of a multiple stabbing incident.

A 24-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were flown to Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment.

A NSW Police spokesman said the man remains under police guard.

The Krishna Farm management has posted a public statement on social media following the traumatic incident that occurred on their property.

"The house where the (alleged) stabbing occurred is located a few hundred meters from the Hare Krishna temple but is privately owned by the above individuals and accessed through the Hare Krishna property," the statement read.

"We understand from good sources that both individuals involved in the (alleged) stabbing are in stable condition at the Gold Coast hospital.

"We pray for their swift recovery."

The Krishna Farm Management confirmed the private residence is owned by an individual known to the Krishna Farm residents.

It is understood the two people remain in hospital for treatment following the incident overnight.

It is understood no charges have been laid.

Lismore Northern Star

