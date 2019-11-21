Pre-Christmas boost for cotton communities

TWO Emerald not-for-profit organisations will each receive a share in $150,000 of funding from the Bayer Fund as part of the Aussie Cotton Farmers Grow Communities program.

Rotary Club of Emerald Inc and the Emerald PCYC branch have been announced as two of 30 organisations across Queensland and NSW cotton-growing communities to receive $5000.

A local cotton grower nominated each of the not-for-profits that are receiving funds, which will help strengthen community resilience and positively impact on the wellbeing of cotton-growing communities.

The majority of grant funding will be used to invest in infrastructure and equipment and 23 per cent of funds are being used to provide activities and services.

Rotary will use the funds to finish the all-abilities playground at Lions Park, Emerald, while the PCYC wants to furnish a youth space to build stronger community resilience.

Cotton Australia chief executive Adam Kay said the grants, which were announced on National Agriculture Day yesterday, would provide a much-needed boost to cotton communities.

“We are proud of the contribution our industry makes to the communities in which we operate,” he said.

“I congratulate the recipients of this year’s grants and look forward to seeing what is accomplished.”

This year marks the sixth round of the Aussie Cotton Farmers Grow Communities program, which is delivered in partnership with the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal and takes the total investment into cotton communities to $900,000.

“There are many challenges associated with the drought for people living in rural Australia at the moment and so there was a strong focus on developing organisational resilience, as was supporting lifelong learning, education and training,” FRRR chief executive Natalie Egleton said.

“FRRR ran a series of grant-seeker workshops in these cotton-growing areas and the increased demand on not-for-profits for both short and long-term support was a talking point.

“Additionally, organisations providing direct support to farmers and their families discussed the heavy reliance on volunteers and the impact on those individuals who were giving support to others, while experiencing the effects of the drought first-hand.

“These grants will not only boost morale in the short term but also create a lasting impact, as FRRR’s research shows that communities typically leverage a grant three times over.”

A complete list of grant recipients can be found on the FRRR website.