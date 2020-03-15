Menu
Mackay, Whitsunday, and Isaac region ratepayers can pop into the select polling booths from Monday March 16 until the eve of the election. Photo: Brett Wortman
Council News

Pre-polling: Where to cast you vote early

Zizi Averill
15th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
EAGER voters can skip the lines and crowds of election day and cast their vote in early voting centres across the region.

Mackay, Whitsunday, and Isaac region ratepayers can pop into the select polling booths from Monday March 16 until the eve of the election.

Here is where to find your early voting booth:

Mayor candidates Andrew Willcox for Whitsunday, Greg Williamson for Mackay and Anne Baker for Isaac.
Mackay Regional Council

500 Pavilion, Mackay Showgrounds, Milton St, Mackay.

Whitsunday Regional Council

Shop 15, Whitsundays Shopping Centre, 226 Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale.

Proserpine Whitsunday Freemason Lodge, 29 Chapman St, Proserpine.

Collinsville Community Centre, Cnr Stanley and Conway Streets, Collinsville.

PCYC Bowen, Cnr Hay St and Queen St, Bowen.

Isaac Regional Council

Dysart Civic Centre, 16 Queen Elizabeth Dr, Dysart.

Note: Only division two residents will be able to use early voting booths.

Opening times:

Monday, March 16, 9am – 5pm

Tuesday, March 17, 9am – 5pm

Wednesday, March 18, 9am – 5pm

Thursday, March 19, 9am – 5pm

Friday, March 20, 9am – 5pm

Monday, March 23, 9am – 6pm

Tuesday, March 24, 9am – 6pm

Wednesday, March 25, 9am – 6pm

Thursday, March 26, 9am – 6pm

Friday, March 27, 9am – 6pm

