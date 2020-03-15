Pre-polling: Where to cast your vote early
EAGER voters can skip the lines and crowds of election day and cast their vote in early voting centres across the region.
Mackay, Whitsunday, and Isaac region ratepayers can pop into the select polling booths from Monday March 16 until the eve of the election.
Here is where to find your early voting booth:
Mackay Regional Council
500 Pavilion, Mackay Showgrounds, Milton St, Mackay.
Whitsunday Regional Council
Shop 15, Whitsundays Shopping Centre, 226 Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale.
Proserpine Whitsunday Freemason Lodge, 29 Chapman St, Proserpine.
Collinsville Community Centre, Cnr Stanley and Conway Streets, Collinsville.
PCYC Bowen, Cnr Hay St and Queen St, Bowen.
Isaac Regional Council
Dysart Civic Centre, 16 Queen Elizabeth Dr, Dysart.
Note: Only division two residents will be able to use early voting booths.
Isaac residents outline their election wishlist
Long-serving Isaac councillor reveals plans for future
POLLING BOOTHS: Where to vote in Mackay's council election
ELECTION: Every council candidate running in Mackay
Ballot draw: Order of 21 council candidates determined
Revealed: Every Mackay region council candidate for 2020
Opening times:
Monday, March 16, 9am - 5pm
Tuesday, March 17, 9am - 5pm
Wednesday, March 18, 9am - 5pm
Thursday, March 19, 9am - 5pm
Friday, March 20, 9am - 5pm
Monday, March 23, 9am - 6pm
Tuesday, March 24, 9am - 6pm
Wednesday, March 25, 9am - 6pm
Thursday, March 26, 9am - 6pm
Friday, March 27, 9am - 6pm