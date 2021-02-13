Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
QLD_CM_NEWS_PHOTOALBUM_11FEB21
QLD_CM_NEWS_PHOTOALBUM_11FEB21
Offbeat

‘Precious’ find: Lifetime of memories left in cab

by Greg Stolz
13th Feb 2021 3:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The search is on to find the mystery owner of a historic photo album left in a Gold Coast taxi.

Filled with black and white school photos dating back almost 60 years, the album traces one student's academic life from a blond-haired and grinning Grade 1 pupil to strapping senior high student towering over his classmates.

There are also what could be wedding photos of the man, smiling, dressed in a bow-tie.

The hunt is on to find the owner of a photo album, with school photos dating back to 1964. Picture: Adam Head
The hunt is on to find the owner of a photo album, with school photos dating back to 1964. Picture: Adam Head

The album was discovered among lost property recently as taxi company 13cabs prepared to move its Gold Coast headquarters from Helensvale to Mermaid Beach.

"We've been unable to track down the album's owner but thought it looked far too precious to just throw out," 13cabs business development manager Simon Mahoney said.

"We're hoping that by making a public appeal, we might be able to reunite the album with the man in the photos, or at least with a family member.

"The way the photos have been collected and displayed, showing every year of his school life, would suggest that they have great sentimental value."

The uncaptioned photos start with the man's first year of school at Darcy Road Public School in western Sydney in 1964. He's also pictured in 1960s school photos at Toongabbie East Public School and later, in the 1970s, at Pendle Hill High School.

Another of the photos found in the album in 13cabs lost and found collection. Picture: Adam Head
Another of the photos found in the album in 13cabs lost and found collection. Picture: Adam Head

There's a photo of him and three other students with a bespectacled man who appears to be the Pendle Hill High principal, taken in 1970.

Intriguingly, the album also contains a typed list of what looks to be the man's former schoolmates, with phone numbers and notations of what became of some of them. "Gone missing," the list says of one woman.

'West of the Nullabor," it says of another.

"Midnight Express, Portugal," it says of a man, in an apparent reference to the classic 1970s film about a drug smuggler busted and imprisoned in Turkey.

Mr Mahoney speculated: "Maybe he was trying to track down his old schoolmates for a reunion." He said it was hoped to deliver the album to its owner - by cab, of course

 

Do you know this man? A photo left in the back of a Gold Coast cab. Picture: Adam Head
Do you know this man? A photo left in the back of a Gold Coast cab. Picture: Adam Head

 

Originally published as 'Precious' find: Lifetime of memories left in cab

cab driver driving offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eurimbula National Park in QLD’s top five camping destinations

        Premium Content Eurimbula National Park in QLD’s top five camping...

        News “Eurimbula National Park is great for any kind of camping getaway.”

        Council chooses Chinese poles over Boyne Smelters produced

        Premium Content Council chooses Chinese poles over Boyne Smelters produced

        News Council tells business owner it is “too hard” to change the contract to use...

        Two metre Python catches a ride to CQ Maccas store

        Premium Content Two metre Python catches a ride to CQ Maccas store

        Pets & Animals The 12-year-old family pet was rescued at the Central Queensland restaurant.

        Southwest speedster can’t explain why he evaded cops 3 times

        Premium Content Southwest speedster can’t explain why he evaded cops 3 times

        News A sober man who crashed his truck and evaded police at dangerously high speeds...