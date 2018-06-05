Predator who attacked kids stays locked up

AN INMATE who raped children will be kept in jail after a court heard he failed a drug test.

On Tuesday, Justice Graeme Crow ordered Gladstone sex offender Douglas Brian Jackway be subject to a continuing detention order.

Jackway, 41, has been in jail most of his adult life.

The former Ipswich resident sexually assaulted a boy in Gladstone and a girl on the Sunshine Coast in separate incidents during the 1990s.

Last week, Brisbane Supreme Court heard Jackway had tested positive for the opioid buprenorphine.

So Jackway was not expected to oppose the continued detention order, the court heard.

In Queensland, jailed sex offenders who are due to be released can get supervision orders, release on parole with supervision, or continued detention.

Continued detention orders, like the one Jackway has, are reviewed every year.

Jackway was temporarily a suspect in the murder of Sunshine Coast schoolboy Daniel Morcombe before police shifted attention to Morcombe's killer Brett Peter Cowan. -NewsRegional