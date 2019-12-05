‘Predatory’ dad tapes teen daughter showering

A FATHER who used a camera hidden in a pen to record his teenage daughter showering has avoided spending even a day behind bars for his "predatory" behaviour.

The girl's stepmother found the video and went to police - but backed the man in court with a character reference.

The 39-year-old man, who cannot legally be named, had been regarded by the girl as the person she trusted most before he snuck the device into the bathroom of the family home at Ormeau.

Facing Southport District Court on Wednesday, the man pleaded guilty to indecent treatment of a child on an unknown date between 2013-2015, when the girl was aged 13-15.

Crown prosecutor Gary Churchill told the court the father's face had been caught on tape while he was setting up the camera.

Judge Catherine Muir said the offence was "predatory" and "a serious breach of trust".

The girl suffered from depression and spoke of "losing her teenage years".

Defence barrister Matthew Jackson argued there were "exceptional circumstances" which meant the father-of-three should not be jailed.

He said the man had no similar criminal history, the offence was "isolated" and he had subsequently "never shown any sign of untoward behaviour".

The father was the person his daughter trusted most.

He said the man, who has since moved to Sydney, was remorseful and deemed in the "low category of reoffending".

Mr Jackson said "this man has suffered" due to delays in the case and would likely lose his job because of "his own wrongdoing".

The father will be a reportable sex offender for five years.

Mr Jackson said the man's partner had left with their young children, but the relationship had "rekindled".

The father was sentenced to 15 months jail, suspended entirely for two years.