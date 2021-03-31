Uber Eats worker left with battered face after bashing

AN UBER Eats worker is now living with a crooked nose, scars on his face and in fear after a brutal gang-bashing led by a man with a history of violent offending, a court has heard.

Jivanta Justin Banu, 21, faced sentencing on Tuesday when the Cairns District Court heard he led the assault in Mooroobool a few hours after stealing and consuming four slabs of pre-mixed drinks from a bottle shop.

Banu, who was on parole for ­previous violent offending, stopped the delivery worker on his bicycle and ­demanded cash before searching him and delivering the first flurry of blows after the worker insisted that he did not have any cash.

The victim then tried to flee the scene on his bike, but Banu chased him down.

The victim then called out to two other men for help, not realising they were with Banu.

The three men punched and kicked the victim again before Banu ripped the watch from his wrist.

He sustained black eyes, deep gashes to parts of his face and a broken nose. The court heard that he was barely able to open his mouth or eat in the aftermath.

In the early hours of the next day after the assault, Banu broke into a home and stole keys to a car.

The Uber Eats worker suffered numerous facial injuries from the attack.

Banu, who was living in Cairns at the time of the offending, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to robbery in company using personal violence, stealing, unlawful use of a car, and entering premises to commit an indictable act.

Judge Leanne Clare sentenced Banu to four years' jail and said that the bashing was "predatory and cowardly, as well as brutal".

"You were the initiator, you were the one who stopped him. You delivered the first blows," Judge Clare said.

"He bears a reminder on his face of what you did to him. He's traumatised and is afraid."

The judge said Banu's letter of apology, positive reference letters and good progress in jail so far did not "wipe" the seriousness of the offending.

Banu had already served 308 days pre-sentence custody and will be eligible for parole on July 26 this year.

