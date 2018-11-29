Menu
Login
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service had to airlift a pregnant woman to hospital.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service had to airlift a pregnant woman to hospital. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue
News

Pregnant woman airlifted from island

Michelle Gately
by
28th Nov 2018 1:49 PM

A PREGNANT woman was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital this morning with reported abdominal pains.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to an island off the Capricorn Coast about 10.50am.

The woman had been suffering from the pains since the previous evening, consequently the Rescue300 crew were then tasked just after 10.30am.

The patient received initial treatment by the onboard Critical Care Paramedic and Doctor before being airlifted in a stable condition to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

 

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service had to airlift a pregnant woman to hospital.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service had to airlift a pregnant woman to hospital. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue
airlift capricorn coast pregnant woman
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Creative with colour

    Creative with colour

    News Christmas competition will bring out the creative and colourful side of children.

    Emergency alert for Central Queensland

    Emergency alert for Central Queensland

    News Central Queensland residents issued with emergency fire warning.

    Country living put on show

    Country living put on show

    News Clermont photographer features in Outback Spectacular.

    Aaron crowned a champion

    Aaron crowned a champion

    News Clermont boy bucks the competition to win title.

    Local Partners