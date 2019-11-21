Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Pregnant woman in horrific random attack

21st Nov 2019 7:21 AM

A heavily pregnant woman was hospitalised after a man punched and stomped on her in a Sydney cafe last night in an apparent random attack.

About 10.30pm last night, a 31-year-old woman was with friends at a cafe on Church Street in the centre of Parramatta, in the city's west.

Police said a man approached her table and then viciously assaulted the woman who is 38 weeks pregnant.

"The man allegedly leaned over the table and punched the woman in the head multiple times before she fell to the ground where it's alleged the man stomped on her head," New South Wales Police said in a statement.

Other people at the cafe came to the woman's aid and managed to pull the man off her and hold him until police arrived.

The women said she didn't know the man.

A 43-year-old man was arrested and taken to Parramatta Police Station where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

He was refused bail and will appear in Parramatta Local Court today.

The woman was treated at the scene before being taken to Westmead hospital for observation.

More Stories

assault crime paramatta

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Upgrades close busy Emerald road, detours in place

        premium_icon Upgrades close busy Emerald road, detours in place

        News These works will improve accessibility of the pathways and reduce the pooling of rain water in the area.

        Unique workout helps mum through dark time

        premium_icon Unique workout helps mum through dark time

        News A Central Queensland mum has created a class to empower women of all sizes and...

        PM, Premier sign up for massive cash splash

        premium_icon PM, Premier sign up for massive cash splash

        News $2b state-federal deal to fast-track Queensland construction

        Hands-on experience for state football players

        premium_icon Hands-on experience for state football players

        News Reds rugby union players get their hands dirty on a dry and dusty Emerald farm