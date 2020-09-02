A 46-year-old man will face court today accused of violently assaulting several members of the public at random, including a woman who is seven months pregnant.

Officers who were patrolling Corrimal St, in Wollongong, just before midday on Tuesday spotted a man who was allegedly punching members of the public.

Police were told he deliberately barged into the pregnant woman knocking her into a fence. She escaped unharmed.

The pregnant woman was allegedly shoved into a fence. Picture: Google

There were no other injuries as a result of the incident.

The man was arrested and taken to Wollongong Hospital for assessment, before being transported to Wollongong Police Station where he was charged with common assault.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.

Inquiries continue.

Originally published as Pregnant woman randomly assaulted: cops